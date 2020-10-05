Full Stack Developer (Python, React)

ENVIRONMENT: One of South Africa’s leading Industrial Solutions firms developing software solutions for the Mining, Healthcare & Maritime sectors seeks a proactive & talented Full Stack Developer with a University Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering with software development subjects. The successful person also needs to have Python back-end development experience, e.g. Django/Flask and Front-end web-development experience, e.g. JS/React/Dash. DUTIES: Form part of software development team building Process Advisory web application based on technologies like large data set handling, modern visualisation, benchmarking, data analytics and industrial cloud hosting.

Software design and development (front-end and back-end).

Take responsibility for significant modules of the system.

Adhere and contribute to QA processes. REQUIREMENTS: University Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering with software development subjects.

2-4 years of applicable work experience.

Python back-end development experience, e.g. Django/Flask.

Front-end web-development experience, e.g. JS/React/Dash.

Experience with test automation, e.g. TDD, Gitlab. Desirable – Agile software development processes.

Experience in building modular backend frameworks using Microservices.

Kafka and Docker. ATTRIBUTES: Motivated, quick learner and enthusiastic.

Personality and aptitude to take initiative.

Willing to learn and gain experience and share the learning with colleagues (i.e. team player).

Ability to communicate effectively.

