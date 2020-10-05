Last chance to subscribe and win with ASUS

This week is the last chance for resellers to subscribe for information from ASUS – and stand in line to win an ASUS Laptop M509.

The special offer, which is open to all resellers, closes on 10 October 2020.

The high-end PC vendor boasts a full portfolio of consumer and commercial notebooks, including the popular Republic of Gaming (RoG) gaming computers.

Other well-known brand names include Zenbook, Vivobook, Studiobook, Expertbook, ASUS Pro and TUF notebooks.

The company also offers a range of components, networking equipment, PCs, servers and workstations, and industrial solutions for a complete hardware line-up.

ASUS aims to tell the market more about its product and service offerings, and is inviting resellers to subscribe and receive regular information updates.

And, simply by subscribing, resellers could win an ASUS Laptop M509*.

Touted as one of the world’s smallest all-rounder 15,6-inch laptops, the M509 is fast and efficient. Powered by an AMD A9-9425 processor and AMD Radeon R5 Graphics, the M509 weighs in at just 1,9kg and features a 16.9 ratio anti-glare display.

Click here (http://eepurl.com/g_Jf2n) to subscribe now, and stand a chance to win the M509 notebook.

* Terms and Conditions apply