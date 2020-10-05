Senior Developer

Senior AEM DevelopeSenior AEM Developer

Cape Town

Join a team and be part of delivering online experience and business solutions to some of the most recognized brands, and you’ll do it by working on the best of breed of technologies.

You will work closely with business and brand owners, developers, system administrators, creative agencies, project managers and business analysts to assist creating digital experiences using Adobe’s Experience Manager (AEM).

Responsibilities

– Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer-facing features.

– Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment.

– Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies. Identify & implement suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs/requirements Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back- end, and integration to other solutions.

– Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

– Analyse business requirements to ensure successful delivery of development projects and changes as required. Work closely with external agencies and other third party suppliers to provide input to design to ensure technical viability. Complete deliverables throughout the system development lifecycle for compliance according to agreed plan. Work within the framework Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

– Providing technical guidance and support to technical issues in the support of the solution in production. Provide active technical advice to team, IT, and external stakeholders. Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements. Triage incoming production incidents to prioritise workload. Ability to analyse and resolve issues.

– Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology. Play a leading role in maintaining best of breed development standards for online technologies and solutions. Understand and stay up to date with current trends in online channels and related Information Technology. Actively share insights and information with relevant stakeholders.

Knowledge and skills

AEM experience is preferred however we will also consider strong developers with good Java and CMS Skills.

5+ years of experience in software development and testing.

Strong expertise in JavaScript applications, libraries, and frameworks.

Experience developing applications using multiple programming languages and frameworks.

(JQuery, HTML 5, CSS).

Server-side integration (APIs, Web Services, Message Queues).

Strong understanding of and ability with client-side templating & CSS.

3+ years developing standards and approaches that enable web access for all users, irrespective of

browser technology (Responsive Design).

support of technical solutions.

Strong experience in JSP, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS.

Web Services

3+ Years Knowledge of CMS Systems

3+ Years knowledge of MVC Frameworks

3+ years strong knowledge of code documentation and handover processes.

2+Years Java, Java Servlets

