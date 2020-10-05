There is a great opportunity available in Stellenbosch for a SQL DBA; if you love the Stellenbosch mountains, or the beautiful Wine farms or just have a great passion for SQL Database administration or all 3 of the above; please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]Further details and requirements:Relevant IT QualificationLocation: StellenboschLevel: High Intermediate – SeniorInitial Contract Position
- We are looking for someone who knows and understands what is required of a SQL DBA
- Experience with SQL Server 2008 – 2017
- Strong performance tuning and optimisation
- Restores
- Data Recovery
- Automation
- Documentation
- Must assist with all Calls (including Service Desk calls)
- Willing to be available for Standby