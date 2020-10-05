UX/UI Designer (Sketch/Figma)

ENVIRONMENT:

A forward-thinking & talented UX/UI Designer is sought by an Asset Management Specialist based in Bellville. Your core role will be to design & define user flows, storyboards, wireframes, mockups and prototypes to ensure exceptionally intuitive, smooth and streamlined user experiences. You will require at least 3 years’ experience designing for interactive products including mobile, table & web, strong understanding of Information Architecture & User-centered Design methodology, be familiar with design & software trends from companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft, etc. Your skillset should include Sketch/Figma, Axure, Photoshop/Affinity Designer, Git, HTML5, JavaScript & CSS. A portfolio of your work will be expected.

DUTIES:

Design UI to the approval of the Product Owner.

Test UX/UI to ensure smooth user experiences.

Be a Design expert.

Independently follow the Design process.

Participate actively in the Scrum process.

Explore alternative methods to solve problems and work more effectively.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

IT related Degree or Diploma is preferable.

Experience/Skills –

3 Years –

Professional experience designing for interactive products, including mobile, tablet and web.

Creating wireframes, prototypes, user journeys, written specifications.

Familiar with the Design and Software trends/standards from companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft etc.

Good understanding of HTML5, JavaScript and CSS.

Experience in progressive UX/UI design and/or product management experience in software, web and mobile environments.

Solid UX analysis & Design experience in large-scale software development environment.

Strong understanding of Information Architecture and User-centred Design methodology.

Using Design Tools E.g. Sketch or Figma, Axure, Photoshop or Affinity Designer and version controls systems e.g. Git.

Working in an agile software development team (e.g. SCRUM) to deliver incremental designs.

COMMENTS:

