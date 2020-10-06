Altron wins appeal against Tshwane judgement

Allied Electronics (Altron) has won its appeal against an earlier judgement for the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.

The Supreme Court of Appeal yesterday overturned with costs the previous judgment of the High Court in Pretoria in its entirety.

According to Altron, the ruling has the following implications:

* There was no basis for finding any possible maladministration or mismanagement of Altron Nexus.

* The City and its officials were solely to blame for its predicament.

* The ruling confirms that the broad contract is in force and should be resumed without any further delay. The original contract was for three years, with an additional 18 years for an operate and maintenance contract.

* Altron Nexus will be able to recover all its costs and any amounts outstanding under the contract.