Front-End Developer

Ready for change? We think so!

Calling all passionate Front-End Developers living in Cape Town who are TEAM PLAYERS!

Requirements:

– JavaScript

– Xamarin

– React

– MySQL

– Git

– REST

– TypeScript

– HTML5

– DevOps

– Docker

– Angular

– AngularJS

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website www.goldmantech.co.za

Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position