Front-End Developer

Ready for change? We think so!
Calling all passionate Front-End Developers living in Cape Town who are TEAM PLAYERS!
Requirements:
– JavaScript
– Xamarin
– React
– MySQL
– Git
– REST
– TypeScript
– HTML5
– DevOps
– Docker
– Angular
– AngularJS
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website www.goldmantech.co.za
Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.