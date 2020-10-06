Mid-Senior AWS DevOps Engineer

ENVIRONMENT: Deliver, maintain and optimize infrastructure, databases and middleware capabilities of a provider of cutting-edge Software Solutions seeking your technical expertise to become their next 2 AWS DevOps Engineers- one Mid-level and one Senior level. You will also review solution designs, understanding their impact on application/infrastructure while building and implementing infrastructure and applications, monitoring, maintaining, and supporting the operational environments. You will require strong AWS, Docker, Kubernetes with at least 5 years’ in a similar role including skills in RDBM, MSSQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, MySQL, IP Networks and 3 years’ Puppet, Chef, Ansible, Salt, Ruby, Python/PHP, .Net, Java, ITIL, COBIT, etc. DUTIES: Ensure availability, performance, sustainability and accessibility of application systems/services.

Manage and ensure SLAs and KPIs of services are maintained.

Ensure necessary operational controls and governance are in place and policies to ensure alignment.

Manage and oversee the service transition process of services into the production environment.

Ensure non-functional requirements are implemented with all features and user stories.

Monitor and maintain infrastructure performance, capacity and availability, providing 2nd and 3rd level support for the resolution of application and infrastructure-related incidents and problems.

Manage and remediate on security threats and vulnerabilities and apply all required security controls in accordance with policy.

Ensure effective monitoring of services and applications.

Identification and mitigation of risks for services in production.

Execute and manage operational projects to ensure delivery as per agreed timelines and scope.

Coordinate and execute releases into production environments.

Act as technical authority, providing input and guidance into technical solutions and implementations.

Troubleshoot incidents and defects. REQUIREMENTS: Minimum of 5 years’ for the Senior level role.

Minimum of 2 years’ for the Mid-level role.

Experience in a similar role.

Relevant experience in developing, deploying and / or administering infrastructure solutions.

Database technologies – RDBMS, e.g. MSSQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, MySQL, etc.

Experience and knowledge of IP networks and related solutions. Minimum of 1-3 years’ – Configuration Management and Automation tools such as Puppet, Chef, Ansible, Salt etc. Working with programming and scripting languages, such as Ruby and Python or PHP. Experience of current and emerging virtualization, infrastructure, cloud and container technologies such as AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, etc. Web services, SOAP and RESTful interfaces, and XML. Experience working closely with Agile methodologies, such as Scrum, XP, and with teams leveraging DevOps and Continuous Delivery / Integration. Strong understanding and working knowledge of – IT management best practice frameworks, such as ITIL and COBIT Automation frameworks and tools. AWS (Certification highly preferred). Incident and problem management processes. Agile methodologies and techniques used in development of software. Experience in effective troubleshooting techniques. Experience in managing and deploying .NET and Java applications. Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery methodologies and techniques DevOps culture, processes, and tools Cloud-native architectures, including public cloud PaaS / IaaS, micro-services architectures, APIs Understanding of both the Telecommunications and Fintech services markets and technology trends. Experience in monitoring technologies and APM tools. Experience in managing and maintaining HA solutions, and managing DRP environments Financial Services domain knowledge and experience.

ATTRIBUTES: Excellent problem-solving ability in complex environments.

Able to adapt to new methods and processes.

Strong relationship building, persuasion, and collaboration skills that drives internal-and cross-team constructive feedback and support.

OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.