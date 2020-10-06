Nvidia’s $40bn Arm acquisition aims to grow AI

NVidia will acquire Arm from Softbank in a $40-billion transaction that aims to advance the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The deal brings together NVidia’s AI computing platform with Arm’s ecosystem to create the computing company for the age of artificial intelligence, accelerating innovation while expanding into large, high-growth markets.

SoftBank will remain committed to Arm’s long-term success through its ownership stake in NVidia, expected to be under 10%.

“AI is the most powerful technology force of our time and has launched a new wave of computing,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVidia. “In the years ahead, trillions of computers running AI will create a new internet-of-things that is thousands of times larger than today’s internet-of-people. Our combination will create a company fabulously positioned for the age of AI.

“Simon Segars and his team at Arm have built an extraordinary company that is contributing to nearly every technology market in the world.

“Uniting NVidia’s AI computing capabilities with the vast ecosystem of Arm’s CPU, we can advance computing from the cloud, smartphones, PCs, self-driving cars and robotics, to edge IoT, and expand AI computing to every corner of the globe.

“This combination has tremendous benefits for both companies, our customers, and the industry. For Arm’s ecosystem, the combination will turbocharge Arm’s R&D capacity and expand its IP portfolio with NVidia’s world-leading GPU and AI technology.”

Arm will remain headquartered in Cambridge and the company will expand the great site to build a world-class AI research facility, supporting developments in healthcare, life sciences, robotics, self-driving cars and other fields.

“And, to attract researchers and scientists from the UK and around the world to conduct groundbreaking work, NVidia will build a state-of-the-art AI supercomputer, powered by Arm CPUs. Arm Cambridge will be a world-class technology centre.”

Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SBG, comments: “NVidia is the perfect partner for Arm. Since acquiring Arm, we have honored our commitments and invested heavily in people, technology and R&D, thereby expanding the business into new areas with high growth potential.

“Joining forces with a world leader in technology innovation creates new and exciting opportunities for Arm. This is a compelling combination that projects Arm, Cambridge and the UK to the forefront of some of the most exciting technological innovations of our time and is why SoftBank is excited to invest in Arm’s long-term success as a major shareholder in Nvidia.

“We look forward to supporting the continued success of the combined business.”

Simon Segars, CEO of Arm, adds: “Arm and NVidia share a vision and passion that ubiquitous, energy-efficient computing will help address the world’s most pressing issues from climate change to healthcare, from agriculture to education.

“Delivering on this vision requires new approaches to hardware and software and a long-term commitment to research and development. By bringing together the technical strengths of our two companies we can accelerate our progress and create new solutions that will enable a global ecosystem of innovators.

“My management team and I are excited to be joining NVidia so we can write this next chapter together.”

As part of NVidia, Arm will continue to operate its open-licensing model while maintaining the global customer neutrality that has been foundational to its success, with 180-billion chips shipped to-date by its licensees.

Arm partners will also benefit from both companies’ offerings, including NVidia’s numerous innovations.