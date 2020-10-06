PHP Developer

Oct 6, 2020

Senior PHP developer with experience in MySQL and Javascript
Job Type: Permanent
Company Location: CBD Cape Town. 100% remote based to start, required to go into the office eventually however remote work will be available.

Salary: UP TO 80k

Do you want to be part of a well-recognised international company? Do you want to be part of a dynamic team that allows you to use your skills in an innovative way? My client is looking for a Senior PHP Developer to be at their company long term! My client has a super unique working environment and the role it’s self comes with career development opportunities, a competitive salary and more!

Primary Responsibilities:

– You will program, document and deploy software applications.
– Be able to execute testing and quality control.
– You will provide software design and architectural input.
– Be able use the tools provided to manage source code and track issues.
– You’ll assist/mentor junior programmers in their duties
– Support account management and data processing departments in their duties

Skills Needed:

– 5+ years of PHP
– 5+ years of MySQL
– Fluent in CSS/HTML/Jquery/Ajax
– Web services integration (SOAP/REST)
– Experienced in Javascript in the browser
– Git/Github/Gitlab
– Strong knowledge of web application security.
– Laravel
– Docker

Nice to Have:

– Vuejs
– js
– Experience with AWS
– Golang
– Linux administration

Benifits:

– Full benefits package available

Soft Skills:

– Ability to communicate well.
– Professional attitude.
– Ability to be on time, work hard and be self-motivated.
– Good judgement and ability to prioritise.
– Results orientated.
– Ability to come up with new ideas.

