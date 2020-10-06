PHP Developer

Senior PHP developer with experience in MySQL and Javascript

Job Type: Permanent

Company Location: CBD Cape Town. 100% remote based to start, required to go into the office eventually however remote work will be available.

Salary: UP TO 80k

Do you want to be part of a well-recognised international company? Do you want to be part of a dynamic team that allows you to use your skills in an innovative way? My client is looking for a Senior PHP Developer to be at their company long term! My client has a super unique working environment and the role it’s self comes with career development opportunities, a competitive salary and more!

Primary Responsibilities:

– You will program, document and deploy software applications.

– Be able to execute testing and quality control.

– You will provide software design and architectural input.

– Be able use the tools provided to manage source code and track issues.

– You’ll assist/mentor junior programmers in their duties

– Support account management and data processing departments in their duties

Skills Needed:

– 5+ years of PHP

– 5+ years of MySQL

– Fluent in CSS/HTML/Jquery/Ajax

– Web services integration (SOAP/REST)

– Experienced in Javascript in the browser

– Git/Github/Gitlab

– Strong knowledge of web application security.

– Laravel

– Docker

Nice to Have:

– Vuejs

– js

– Experience with AWS

– Golang

– Linux administration

Benifits:

– Full benefits package available

Soft Skills:

– Ability to communicate well.

– Professional attitude.

– Ability to be on time, work hard and be self-motivated.

– Good judgement and ability to prioritise.

– Results orientated.

– Ability to come up with new ideas.

Learn more/Apply for this position