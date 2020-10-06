Senior C# Back-end Developer

An innovative app development company is looking for passionate engineers to join their team in their quest for innovation and modernisationWhat is in it for you:Remote work (even after Covid)Flexi timeIncentivesRegular socials with colleaguesJob & Company Description:The client is based in Cape Town and looking for developers with strong back-end skills. They are currently busy modernising their wide range of products and therefore their team is growing. They have a cracking team of fully-qualified engineers, using the latest technologies and tools to deliver new and innovative products within the app development industry. You will be responsible for translating specifications into innovative solutions, solving complex problems, modifying and enhancing certain parts of the products as well as mentoring junior staff.Job Experience & Skills Required:BEng in Computer and Electronic Engineering or BSc in Computer ScienceExcellent skills in mathematicsMinimum of 4 years’ experience in a software engineering roleIn depth knowledge of the relevant software development environments.Good understanding of software development methodologies.Experience using C#, ASP.Net, .Net Core and MVCExperience in front-end technologies such as Angular and ReactJSMongoDB experienceExperience in mobile app development will be an advantageAzure experience will be an added advantageExcellent understanding of OOPMicroservices experienceOther technologies:T-SQL, Javascript, jQuery, CSS, AJAX, XamarinExperience with Restful API integrations If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.zaIf you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in IT!For more information, contact:Olivia SmidtExecutive Recruitment Consultant

