Senior Software Developer

Job description:

A unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market. Become part of a team working on Key projects and in Partnership with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact in the company’s success story. The successful candidate will function as the senior developer and Architect of. The development pertains to all those aspects, to be used by financial Advisers and clients nationally. The candidate will be a member of the CRM management team.

Responsibilities:

– Align and build capabilities and services inline with strategic projects and architecture

– Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.

– Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader company group.

– Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.

– Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.

– Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.

– Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.

– Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.

– Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.

– Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements.

Minimum requirements:

– A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering

– Expert C# development experience

– Strong Angular. Bootstrap experience

– Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development

– Kubernetes/Docker experience

– Agile / Scrum experience

– Expert understanding of the software development process

– Experience in CRM and client portal solutions

– Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

– Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making

– Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry, preferably with knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements.

Competencies:

– Problem-solving skills

– Business acumen and entrepreneurship

– Analytical thinker

– Negotiating and influencing skills

– IT innovation and acumen

– Attention to detail

– Project Management skills

– Change management and coaching skills

To apply for this career building and growth opportunity submit a detailed and updated CV to theresa#geotech DOTcoDOTza

