Software Engineering Team Lead – Logistics

Ref no: CH577Our client a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a talented Technical/Team Lead to join their team in Cape Town. The company:We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people to join us. We offer a market related Total Remuneration Package, which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great. You need to be strong in both root cause analysis and driving to action – in other words, you need to be a thinker and a doer, and doing doesn’t happen only during work hours….. You need to be passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience. And, because we operate in a fast-growing, quick-moving environment, we’re looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, thrives under change, and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster. You will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts. In short, we need you to think like an owner of the business. Your specific responsibilities will include:

As the development lead you will lead a group of developers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.

You will need a strong understanding of large-scale full-stack platform development, have experience building Front-end, Backend and RESTful web applications.

You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices.

You will be an advocate of Agile engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large existing code base.

This is an exciting opportunity to lead a growing team of engineers working on the company’s ambitious development roadmap.

This is a hands-on role

: you should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code and working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code. The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team. Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science or engineering

Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high-quality output

Experience mentoring and developing technical teams

Experience working within an Agile and DevOps team, and an advocate of that culture

Excellent problem-solving skills

Experience developing Scala in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++)

Solid Web and Front-end Development experience with PHP, Html and JavaScript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)

Good SQL experience in a high-load environment

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms

Experience in developing distributed, high transactional and available systems

Experience mentoring and developing others technically

Attributes required

Post graduate degree preferred

Experience with and an understanding of line management responsibility for a technical team

Experience developing software for a highly transactional retail online platform

A thorough understanding of software engineering practices and best practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools.

Experience with warehouse management or logistics systems

An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices

Experience working with GCP/AWS and/or other cloud platforms

Experience with building Restful API web services

The Environment

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

We seek to employ , people who:

Experts at doing, they can not only design but also execute.

Analytical, able to use data to make decisions.

Letting data decide but not consume.

Although innovation is important, GREAT requires a lot of work. This does not happen only in business hours…..

Always questioning the status quo.

Not averse to risk.

Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input.

Self-directed, taking action based on own initiative.

Thorough;

User focused, always trying to understand a product from the user’s perspective.

Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular.

