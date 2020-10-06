Unified Comms Technical Specialist

This role, reporting to the Head of Technical Solutions, is to be the technical product champion for all UC matters with emphasis on the design and implementation of a comprehensive Microsoft Teams-based voice solution for our customers. This includes the ultimate decommissioning of legacy UC environments and the full breadth of activities leading to migration of customers to new, cloud/hybrid platforms.The Tech Solutions team is tasked with a wide range of customer and solution engagements including technical vendor relationships, customer pre-sales, solution design & delivery, project handover into our Managed Service Support Teams, and on-going proactive technical management of both cloud and local/hybrid infrastructure.Skills and Experience Required:

Deep working knowledge of UC and Voice technologies such as Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business

A networking and telecommunications background covering IP WAN/LAN technology, together with experience of the infrastructure involved in delivering telecommunications and network service (e.g. SIP trunks, SBCs, call rating management, etc.)

Detailed knowledge of voice and network security principles and the implementation thereof

Knowledge of Global telephony networks and voice and network protocol

Knowledge of additional tools to extend the core Microsoft offerings with facilities such as call recording, wallboard, call analysis, etc.

Proven problem-solving capabilities to see round and through highly technical issues

Good analytical skills with the ability to document and present highly technical information in a coherent and informative manner

Commercially astute and able to interpret complex business cost models to make informed decisions and recommendations

Confident in customer-facing pre-sales environments with the ability to think on your feet and to ensure positive and engaging customer communications.

Be resilient, tenacious, and able to handle pressure around multiple tight delivery schedules and demanding customer situations, whilst also maintaining a positive, can-do attitude and a constructive approach to overcome challenges.

The ability to handle a high degree of change.

A grounding in project management principles and first-hand experience of delivering many technical projects.

A solid grounding in basic server and IT infrastructure and operating systems.

Qualifications and Experience Required / Highly Desirable:

Technical degree.

Five years professional experience in UC and voice network engineering in a large and complex network environment. These should include several years of hands-on configuration, administration and troubleshooting experience of switches, routers and firewall devices.

Accreditation in related technologies (e.g. Microsoft MS-700 Managing Teams, MS 70-333 Enterprise Voice, Cisco CCNA, CCNP, Fortinet NSE, etc.)

