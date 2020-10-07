Corr-Serve signs up senhasegura in SA

Corr-Serve, a niche pan-African distributor of security, performance and governance solutions, has signed an agreement to distribute senhasegura offerings into South Africa.

Brazilian-born senhasegura provides privileged access management (PAM), working against data theft through traceability of administrator actions on networks, servers, databases and a multitude of devices.

Mark van Vuuren, product manager at Corr-Serve, comments: “We’re pleased to bring such a highly rated solution to Africa. As the PAM solution best evaluated in Gartner peer insights, we couldn’t offer better to the market. One of the key decisions for us in this partnership was the ease of deployment, and the lack of complexity, bringing the fastest time to value in a crowded market where new tools are released almost daily.”

Recognized in 2018 by Forrester as one of the world’s leading PAM solutions in its Forrester Wave report, senhasegura was also listed on Gartner’s Market Guide for Privileged Access Management in 2016 and 2017, and named in 2018 a visionary over Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for PAM. This year, Gartner positioned the solution as a Challenger in its Magic Quadrant, placing it at the forefront of 12 companies in the world listed in the report.

Commenting on the relationship, Marcus Scharra, CEO of senhasegura, says: “As we expand our business across the globe, selecting the right partner to represent us plays an enormous role in our success in growing market share. Corr-Serve has a niche approach dedicated to security, data and governance solutions and we are confident that their reseller base will benefit strongly from the addition of senhasegura to the portfolio.”

The Corr-Serve security portfolio includes SIEM from Seceon, NDR from ExtraHop and EDR from Heimdal Security. The company also distributes Kiuwan, a static application security testing solution. Together the products create a formidable force in security threat detection and management.