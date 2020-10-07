Covid-19 procurement dashboard goes live

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a directive to organs of state on 5 August 2020 for submission of full information regarding Covid-19 procurement.

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and National Treasury worked together in collating the information and this procurement information was published on the Treasury website.

The National Treasury has since issued further instruction to the organs of state compelling institutions to report on the Covid-19 spend using standard predefined format which will allow more details and data to be shared with the members of public.

The treasury has published an interactive Covid-19 Procurement data dashboard, which provides more details regarding the previously published reports. The dashboard is categorised by:

* Report Summary: summary of the information submitted.

* Item Spend: indicates how much was spent on a particular item by an organ of state.

* Supplier Details: lists total order amount received by the supplier.

* Supplier Analysis: lists all director names for the suppliers.

* Submission details: provides a list of all transaction submitted allowing downloading and further analysis.

The dashboard provides information regarding the actual commodity purchased, the quantities and price per item. It enables filtering the data per supplier across all organs of state that reported, this includes the actual items that have been bought (for example, face mask, etc) and total order amounts.

The data transparency has also been improved by listing the names of the directors of companies that have provided Covid-19 related goods, services or works.

The data will be regularly updated as and when organs of state provide reports and there is a requirement for all organs of state to report on their procurement spend monthly which will be published.

To ensure access to information and improve reporting, all data on the dashboard can be accessed from http://ocpo.treasury.gov.za/COVID19/Pages/Reporting-Dashboard.aspx.