First Distribution and VSS agree on distribution partnership for Africa

First Distribution, the leading pan-African distributor for cybersecurity, datacentre, enterprise and cloud solutions, has signed an agreement to distribute the entire Video Storage Solutions (VSS) product line of video surveillance appliances.

VSS is part of BCD International, Inc. – a global video data infrastructure manufacturer, and supplies pre-engineered video appliances through authorized security distributors. All VSS appliances are validated to withstand the taxing video data write load and demands of video storage.

While VSS is a relatively new name in the security industry, it brings with it more than 40 years of computer industry experience, with the last decade focused solely on the video surveillance infrastructure marketplace. BCD’s global headquarters located outside of Chicago, Ill., includes a 55,000 square foot facility with two build centers which allows them to keep an extensive on-site inventory allowing them to have the highest-rated lead times in the industry.

The diverse Video Storage Solutions portfolio includes a range of video recording and storage appliances, video management appliances, client viewing stations, GPU-optimized appliances for video analytics, mobile and harsh environment servers, as well as Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise switches and accessories. Further broadening the tech company’s appeal, Video Storage Solutions hardware supports solutions from the world’s top video management software companies.

“Bringing the most robust hardware portfolio to the video surveillance market in Africa is just a part of the story,” says Georgi Pandev, Global Director of Business Development for VSS. “The new strategic partnership between VSS and FD, will be a game changer for the community of system integrators in the region. Our strong value proposition and the commitment to the post-sales support, plus the local reach and the experience of FD across the continent, will make it easier and risk-free to implement recording, viewing or storage hardware infrastructure for video surveillance of any scale.”

David Simpson, General Manager for Digital Security and IoT at First Distribution, says: “The VSS engineering team certifies the bandwidth capabilities of each appliance ordered through First Distribution.

“System integrators can rest assured knowing that they will be installing an effective video recording and storage solution with guaranteed performance, provided bandwidth requirements do not exceed the appliance’s specification. VSS appliances also come with a three or five-year on-site, next business day ‘Keep Your Hard Drive’ warranty, to not only lower total cost of ownership, but also help business comply with strict data privacy regulations and GDPR rules.”

Among the many benefits that Video Storage Solutions can deliver for your customers:

* VSS provides verified solutions that come with a performance guarantee.

* All VSS appliances are built, supported and sold by certified engineers.

* All VSS appliances undergo a rigorous quality assurance process before they are shipped to customers.

* VSS appliances significantly lower users’ total cost of ownership and are more affordable than most competitors’ offerings.

* VSS provides in-house, lifetime, remote support so users don’t have to deal with call centers.

* VSS’ newly revamped product portfolio includes specialized GPU- and CPU-optimized hardware that is very difficult to replicate. (All analytic software vendors require this special hardware to support common AI, DL, and ML libraries).

* VSS lead times remain the highest-rated in the industry, taking an average of 10 to 14 business days to land a video appliance anywhere in the world.

About First Distribution

First Distribution is the leading value-added distributor in Africa. Our offering includes a product portfolio of global leading Datacentre, Cloud, Networking and Security products and services. This embraces hybrid solutions with access to any combination of on premise, private cloud and public cloud end-to-end solutions from multiple vendors. The portfolio, together with highly skilled staff to support and manage vendors with an unrivalled level of expertise, ensures that our partners have the key elements required for success. First Distribution additionally hosts one of the largest technology partner-to-partner networks in Africa allowing partners to extend the reach of their solutions across the continent.

More information on First Distribution, visit https://www.firstdistribution.com/

Article originally published here.