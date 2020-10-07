Intermediate .Net Full Stack Developer – Cape Town – R750k per annum

Are you a futuristic .Net Developer ready to tackle your next challenge for one of South Africa’s prominent companies dominating the Fintech space. You will find yourself working with the latest tech available in SA.

A typical day would include freshly served lunch and an onsite Barista, after utilizing your intellectual abilities you can hit the gym for a relaxing swim or a session of CrossFit.

Requirements

– 5+ years’ experience e in .Net Development

– Expertise in .Net Core, SQL, AWS, JavaScript and React

– Docker, Kubernetes and Microservices (advantageous)

Qualification

– IT related Qualification

