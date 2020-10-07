.NET Core Software Developer

C# Developer – Cape Town

If you have a positive attitude, driven and motivated then an exclusive client of ours is looking for you! An amazing opportunity has opened up with an innovative software solutions company in the financial sector. They provide streamlined systems and solutions for their industry and need another skilled C# developer to join their expanding team.

Requirements:

Relevant degree such as computer science, software engineering etc.

Knowledge of C#, .NET as well as Microsoft T-SQL

5+ years in industry

Role:

Write good quality, efficient code

Create web UI using HTML, Angular, ASP.NET and CSS

Trace and fix defected applications

Work independently and have a drive to learn

Benefits:

Bonuses

New tech

Great team atmosphere

