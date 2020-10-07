.NET Core Software Developer

C# Developer – Cape Town
If you have a positive attitude, driven and motivated then an exclusive client of ours is looking for you! An amazing opportunity has opened up with an innovative software solutions company in the financial sector. They provide streamlined systems and solutions for their industry and need another skilled C# developer to join their expanding team.
Requirements:
- Relevant degree such as computer science, software engineering etc.
- Knowledge of C#, .NET as well as Microsoft T-SQL
- 5+ years in industry
Role:
- Write good quality, efficient code
- Create web UI using HTML, Angular, ASP.NET and CSS
- Trace and fix defected applications
- Work independently and have a drive to learn
Benefits:
- Bonuses
- New tech
- Great team atmosphere
This role is gaining a lot of attention, if you don’t want to miss out then send your CV to [Email Address Removed] ASAP to secure it today!