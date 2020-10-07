SA entrepreneurs graduate from incubation programme

Eighteen South African entrepreneurs recently graduated from The Innovation Hub’s (TIH) flagship Business Incubation Programmes – Maxum Smart, Climate Innovation Centre South Africa, BioPark@Gauteng and eKasiLabs.

The graduation took place online.

The Innovation Hub’s Business Incubation Programmes assist innovative and impactful start-ups in the smart industries, green economy and bioeconomy to grow and thrive into sustainable enterprises in their respective fields.

“An idea, no matter how important, can’t reach its full potential if left alone. We guide our entrepreneurs and help them turn their potential into action so that they can build a better tomorrow,” says Tsietsi Maleho, acting-CEO of The Innovation Hub, in his welcoming address to the attendees.

TIH does this by providing business mentorship, seed funding opportunities, market access, commercialisation support and other value-added services to assist entrepreneurs who represent the future leaders of South Africa.

“Previous business incubation graduates have gone on to create numerous jobs for fellow South Africans and have become active participants in the economy of our country,” says Maleho. “This is made possible thanks to the partnerships we have forged with the private and public sectors. The industry, government, civil society, and academic and research institutions have been invaluable to TIH and our entrepreneurs.”

Dr Nic Duneas, TIH alumnus and CEO of Altis Biologics, highlighted the importance of being persistent as a technological entrepreneur. “In the beginning, we established a small laboratory with the help of TIH. We were able to start our first small production line and continue clinical studies into our products to get to market. Altis was incubated for over eight years.

“Small start-ups commercialising their products in economies is vital. TIH provides the necessary guidance and tools to aspiring entrepreneurs. It is a home where a young start-up company can establish itself in the comfort of a very well-serviced space.”

TIH proactively supports entrepreneurs with innovations that address social, economic and environmental challenges. The incubation programmes focus on reducing time to market and support the competitiveness of local industries, economic growth and the creation of decent jobs in South Africa.