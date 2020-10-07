Top 10 smartphone brands capture 88% market share

According to the research data analysed and published by ComprarAcciones.com, worldwide smartphone sales declined by 20,4% in Q2 2020.

There was a total of 294,7-million units sold compared to 370,3-million units in Q2 2019.

Samsung, which is among the world’s top five smartphone vendors, had the highest number of unit sales, totaling 54,7-million. Despite this, it also recorded the biggest decline of 27,1% in Q2 2020.

The global smartphone market saw its biggest drop in Q1 2020, decreasing 13% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). With a total of 272,5-million units sold in that quarter, it was also the lowest sales level since 2013.

Samsung sold 60-million units during the period, dropping 17% QoQ.

In Q2 2020, Huawei sold 54,1-million units clinching the second spot globally. Compared to Q2 2019 when it sold 58-million units, it recorded a 6,8% drop.

Apple, which took third place, had the smallest decline of 0,4%. It sold 38,3-million units compared to 28,5-million in Q2 2019. In the US, sales dropped by 25% year-on-year (YoY) but online sales surged from 14% to 31% YoY.

During Q2 2020, the top 10 smartphone brands had an 88% market share globally, up from 80% in Q2 2019.

For the first time, Huawei’s market share equaled Samsung’s, which was at 20%. Apple was third with 14%.

Notably, even though Huawei’s global sales fell by 3%, in China is saw an 11% increase. It held a 42.6% share of the Chinese market.

According to Omdia, the top-selling smartphone globally in H1 2020 was iPhone 11, with 37,7-million units. Samsung Galaxy A51 came in a distant second with 11,4-million units. While Apple had five models in the top 10, Samsung had only one. Xiaomi Redmi took the remaining four slots.