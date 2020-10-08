ASSAf and SANSA agree to drive science-based policies

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) and the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish joint collaboration activities that ensures policy formulation is scientific and evidence-based, and that science engagement is advanced to increased science awareness in our communities.

The collaboration is a result of both Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) entities endeavouring to increase the reach and impact of their respective work in the country.

According to Stanley Maphosa, manager: international and national liaison at ASSAf, comments: “Policy for science, science for society and science for policy has the potential to transform South Africa into a knowledge economy in line with the new White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation”.

Asanda Sangoni, manager: partnerships at SANSA, says the “partnership would contribute to inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers needed for South Africa to address national challenges and nurture a knowledge economy”.

ASSAf and SANSA agree that valuable contributions could be made by scientists and experts in the drafting of policy briefs and position papers. Both organisations have access to the top scientific minds in the country.

The partnership was sealed by Dr Valanathan Munsami, CEO of SANSA, and Prof Himla Soodyall, executive officer of ASSAf, in Pretoria.

“We appreciate this partnership. We have worked with SANSA on a number of activities that we should pull together to reach government, researchers, young scientists and communities to enhance the growth of science in South Africa,” says Prof Soodyall.

“Working together through science engagement, research, scientific advice and other associated activities will enable the two entities to contribute significantly to the National Development Plan and to shape the future of our youth,” says Dr Munsami.

Through the MoU, the two entities endeavour to support government at all levels through evidence-based policymaking.