Business Analyst

The Data Analyst has an expert understanding of the data governance principles to be applied, documenting data management processes to ensure data can be treated as an asset, with intrinsic value for the business. This understanding will be supported with knowledge and understanding to provide reports and dashboards on the health of the data.

Key Responsibilities

– Document data definitions, data flow and data usage

– Set up data access rules and responsibilities

– Assist with documentation and approval of data policies

– Define and document data handling processe

– Clarify details with Data owners and present in Data Governance forums

– Creating reports and dashboards to reflect health of the data/ exceptions to the rules

– Share analysis in the relevant format to business areas and propose actions based on the findings of the analysis

– Keep abreast of latest developments with regards to Data Governance and assurance

– Ensure that data is complete, correct and relevant to business and across the business applications in use

Minimum Requirements:

– 4 – 5 years data analyst experience

– Business process modelling – Basic

– Data governance [Data knowledge and Data regulation] – Intermediate

– Data quality and security – Intermediate

– Data modelling for transactional systems – Intermediate-

– Data modelling and data transformation used in BI – Intermediate

– Data visualization [Tools & reporting] – Intermediate

– Proficient in SQL / SAS / R / Python / Excel querying- Intermediate

– Data warehousing and business intelligence principles – intermediate

– Finance knowledge [Finance knowledge, Risk knowledge & awareness] -Basic

– Financial and performance analysis [Performance analyst] -Basic

Qualifications required

– Completed Tertiary Degree in Computer Science, Informatics, or Commerce

– BI Business analysis qualification advantageous

– COBIT, ITIL or Corporate Governance qualification advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position