Business Analyst: Product Technology

Job Advert Summary

We have an exciting opprtunity for an Business Analyst witin our Supply Chain Systems Team! This position will be based at our offices in Kuilsriver and will report directly to the System Manager..

By taking on this opportunity, you will play a significant role within the business by acting as the interface between the Business, Pepkor IT and other information technology suppliers, the vehicle through which optimal business processes and underlying system functionality is developed in order to execute business strategy.QualificationsEssential:

o Degree/Diploma in IT or Bcomm in IT/Business

Preferred:

o A Business Analysis/ Process related Diploma

o Affiliation to a professional institution for Business Analysis (IIBA)Knowledge, Skills and ExperienceKNOWLEDGE required:

o The latest MS Office

o A working knowledge of ARIS, MS Project and other process mapping tools

o Thorough understanding of operations and systems

o Business requirements elicitation

o Determination of business solutions

o Testing solutions for technical and business compatibility

o Business process management

o Documenting and analysing information and data.

o Project feasibility reports

o Implementing business solutions and change management

o Understanding of business analysis methodologies (BABOK)

o Commercial understanding of the Retail systems environment

SKILLS required:

o Strong analytical skills

o Written and verbal communication skills

o Planning and organising skills

o Influencing skills

o Leadership skills

o Networking skills

o Evaluation skills

o Management skills

o Problem solving skills

o Conflict handling

o Presentation skills

o Facilitation skills

EXPERIENCE required:

Essential:

o Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience as a Business Analyst – with at least 2 years within a Retail/Supply Chain environment.

o Typical Business Analyst exposure: system analysis; business process development, including the holding of workshops; preparing documentation in accordance with BABOK methodology.

o Acting as an interface between business units, technology teams and support teams

o Identifying, assessing and documenting business requirements

Preferred:

o Thorough grasp of business fundamentals and strategic priorities

o Writing business requirements, system requirements & functional specifications

o Project management

o Maintaining configuration documents and providing recommendations as necessary

o Quality assurance and testing

o System support exposure: maintaining an incident management process; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents.

o Exposure to system architectureKey Responsibilitieso Assess and define change requests received from users in Ackermans in relation to business processes and systems. Provision of solutions and support for the implementation thereof.

o Effectively manage change requests from business stakeholders

o Translation of business process and system requirements into specific projects ensuring solutions are commercially acceptable within the strategic framework.

o Provision of effective and timeous support to internal users on processes, systems and technology activities.

o User ongoing support

o Provision of detailed documentation of current information, data and solutions

o Supply users with skills & knowledge of process and suystems via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture of super users

