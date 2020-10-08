Fortinet is a Magic Quadrant leader for WAN edge infrastructure

Fortinet has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner September 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, placing higher in ability to execute and further in completeness of vision than its position the previous year.

Earlier this year, Fortinet was named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure. This distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing or using Fortinet Secure SD-WAN.

Fortinet was also named the fastest growing SD-WAN vendor by Omdia, which noted 247% year-over-year growth in Fortinet’s SD-WAN revenue from 1Q19 to 1Q20. Fortinet believes this additional accolade showcases Fortinet’s ability to deliver one of the top SD-WAN solutions on the market.

Fortinet states that customers who choose its Secure SD-WAN are able to futureproof their investments by extending SD-WAN to address emerging use cases with new cloud-delivered security innovations providing flexible SASE solutions for today’s diverse workforce anytime and anywhere.

Fortinet was one of the first vendors to showcase the SD-WAN to SD-Branch expansion and continues to innovate to provide tighter integration, security and analytics between the LAN Edge and WAN Edge.

John Maddison, executive vice-president: products and chief marketing officer at Fortinet, comments: “A few years back while the entire industry was thinking about SD-WAN as a siloed product, at Fortinet we took a security-driven networking approach, combining networking and security to be the first vendor to deliver secure SD-WAN.

“We’re pleased to be placed in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, something we feel is another strong indicator of Fortinet’s ability to deliver better user experience with consistent security for our customers.

“We believe Fortinet will continue to disrupt the industry with solutions rooted in Security-driven Networking principles, next by delivering the most flexible security via SASE.”