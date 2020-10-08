PHP Developer

Job Title – PHP Developer

Level – (Intermediate/Senior)

Job Type – Permanent & Full Time

Location – CPT in various locations and different companies (Woodstock, Century City, Pinelands, 100% Remote)

Salary – Open (negotiable depending on experience)

Start Date – ASAP

I am delighted to say I am working with multiple clients located across CPT. We are currently looking to take on a team of enthusiastic PHP Developers. My client is not your average organisation; they ooze excitement and fun in the workplace, and simultaneously deliver high class. In other words it is a “Work Hard” & “Play Hard” culture. They build brands with technology using the imaginative application of art and science to create beautiful ideas, products and services. We create the future for our clients. We do different.

They are currently looking to expand their team of Devs to be working on their exciting projects as they continue to grow their established organisation. Ideal time for those who wish to progress further in their career with a forward thinking organisation.

Candidate Essentials & Desirable Skills:

5+ Years of PHP

5+ Years of MySQL

Fluent in CSS/HTML/Jquery/Ajax

Web services integration (SOAP/REST)

Experienced in Javascript in the browser

Git/Github/Gitlab

Strong knowledge of web application security.

Laravel

Docker

What we want

We are simply looking for ambitious developers who possess one of the above open source technologies and are willing to Learn and explore new technologies! as extensive learning and development will be provided. If you possess Ruby it will definitely put you in front of the line, however we have 7 vacancies and we plan on filling these roles up quickly.

Advantageous Skills

Vuejs

Node.js

Experience with AWS

Golang

Linux administration

What we will do:

We will provide you with a series of challenging projects together with the tools, equipment and support to give you the best possible chance of succeeding. Most importantly, we will give you the opportunity to work in a culture that is energetic, passionate and innovative and you’ll get to work with some of the most impressive people in technology! Bring your passion, curiosity, talent and innovation to our team and we will give you an environment full of challenges to flourish in.

Salary depends on experience but is always competitive plus

Take the next step!

Are you truly collaborative? Succeeding with us means respecting, understanding and trusting colleagues and clients. Challenging others and being challenged in return. Being passionate about what you do. Driving yourself forward, always wanting to do things the right way. Does that sound like you? Then you have the right stuff to join us. Apply now.

If you would like more details please feel free to get in touch providing your contact number to [Email Address Removed] for an informal chat about the role.

