Project Manager IT

Our client provide online surveys, e-learning,platform development, mobile development, WhatsApp solutions and a variety of other offerings to large corporate clients. They are looking for an experienced IT software Team Leader and Senior Project Manager to head up their PM team and manage a few key projects. They work in a professional and comfortable environment in Muizenberg, CapeTown, where the focus is on teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to achieve results.

o Work/project allocation

o Monitor workload and efficiency of team

o Facilitate all team calls/check-ins

o Point of escalation for any project issues

o Conduct performance reviews

o Assist with recruitment for team

o Monitor employee well-being and foster good working relationships

Description:

– Manage the Project Management Team, including

– Project manage key projects, including

o Foster and/or maintain strong client relationships with existing and new clients

o Create and deliver accurate and engaging presentations to clients

o Obtain briefs from clients and facilitate the generation of scope of work documents, liaising with the

project management team

o Development of strategy and time frames for projects

o Work closely with other teams to ensure that client’s expectations are met and projects are delivered

timeously

o Identify and communicate project risks through out project lif ecycles

Requirements:

– 2+ years’ Team Leader experience in an IT software environment- 3+ years’ experience in an IT project manager role (software, not hardware)- Accuracy and attention to detail essential- Self-motivated with ability to work as part of a team

– Good writing and communication skills- Strong time management and administration skills- Experience working on App development an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position