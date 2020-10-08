rAge goes digital – and free to attend

rAge, South Africa’s annual video gaming, technology and geek culture exhibition, has gone virtual in 2020 – and delegates can attend for free.

With rAge making its digital debut, fans can look forward to three days of fun and interactive streamed content that they can pick and choose from at their leisure – whether they want to stay for one hour or six.

Michael James, founder and project manager of rAge, says: “We’ve learned a lot from attending other online events throughout the year, and have been making notes on what we liked and what we didn’t.

“We believe we’ve created a unique virtual experience that might not be what you’ve come to love and enjoy about a physical rAge Expo, but we hope it will keep you going until we can all connect with each other again in person.

“rAge Digital Edition takes place from 6 to 8 November 2020. And, while it may not be quite the same experience fans are used to, it’s different – hopefully good different. It’s our 18th birthday so we would love for you to join us as we celebrate all our favourite things about gaming.”