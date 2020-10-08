Senior .Net Developer – (Cape Town and JHB)
If you want a chance to work for a progressively growing team that involves the using the latest tech and cloud based software then this is an amazing opportunity for a you. My Client has chosen us, Nigel Frank to help them find the perfect person for this role. We are the leading recruiters for Microsoft and have matched job seekers to this company before with excellent feedback. Innovative designs, coding and testing make up some of this exciting job role.
Role:
Maintain relationships with customers and adhere to companies values.
Be self-motivating and push to learn new things regularly
Design and maintain high level applications
Write eloquent and efficient code that is testable
Be knowledgeable of integration between applications
Research/evaluate software products and recommend the best choices.
Requirements:
Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
5+ year’s experience in this type of role
Tech:
HTML
CSS
C# and ASP.Net
SQL
JavaScript
Azure
MVC
Benefits:
Medical Aid
Remote working days
New technologies
Casual Dress code
If you want this opportunity to expand you knowledge and career then get in touch with me ASAP to secure the role! Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
I look forward to speaking with you soon!