Skynet partners with Droppa

Global courier services company SkyNet Worldwide Express has partnered with Droppa, an on-demand courier and fleet hire e-hailing app company.

Droppa launched its e-hailing app that enables clients to request a bakkie or truck to move goods or furniture from one location to another in 2016. The company does not own bakkies or trucks but has over 1 000 registered driver-partners.

SkyNet South Africa brings to the partnership a network of courier hubs in South Africa, Africa and internationally – with 35 hubs countrywide and over 200 gateway cities globally.

“We have been working to provide employment opportunities for bakkie and truck owners and drivers, and to focus on connecting them with clients to enable the profitability of their businesses,” says computer engineer and Droppa founder, 33-year-old Khathutshelo Mufamadi.

“We’ve been very aware of our user needs, and have developed a best-in-class product that is simple to use and affordable, to enable users and receivers to track their goods from pick up to drop off point.”

In addition to Droppa’s conventional offering of enabling access and connecting bakkie owners and truckers with their target audience, the solution offers enhanced offerings that include dash messenger service, flash flight services, and fleet and budget services where consumers can identify a range of fleet options available, from minivans to eight-tonners.

Established in 1988, Skynet has developed a unique approach to partner with the client and continually improve the supply chain. The partnership will see Skynet enhance its offering by leveraging digital innovations to expand reach.

According to market research and intelligence company, the Business Research Company, the Covid-19 pandemic will contribute significantly to the $542-billion courier and messenger market. The market is expected to grow from $541,6-billion in 2019 to $824,9-billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11,1%.

Tommy Erasmus, CEO of SkyNet South Africa, says: “There is a lot of untapped potential in this space and we want to explore opportunities to create employment through collaboration.

“We are of the view that we can change the courier services space through this partnership and significantly contribute towards employment creation, fully unlock the potential of the industry through collaboration, and contribute towards economic development, especially as our economy continues to struggle, by leveraging the new digital courier and fleet services landscape.”