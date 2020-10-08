Test Analyst

ur Client is an well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell are currently looking for a BI Test Analyst to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

Minimum Qualification Required:

– Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar);

– ISTQB / ISEB Certification ;

– BI Certification;

Minimum Experience:- Manual Testing Experience;

– SQL;

– Automated test tools;

– Retail / Financial industry experience;

– Agile;

– Bi , Data Analytics Experience;

– Knowledge of functional testing;

– System testing;

– Integration testing;

– Regression testing;

– AWS: EMR, EC2, S3, Redshift;

– Bitbucket;

– Talend;

– Python Programming;

– PySpark or Spark;

