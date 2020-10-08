ur Client is an well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell are currently looking for a BI Test Analyst to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.
Minimum Qualification Required:
– Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar);
– ISTQB / ISEB Certification ;
– BI Certification;
Minimum Experience:- Manual Testing Experience;
– SQL;
– Automated test tools;
– Retail / Financial industry experience;
– Agile;
– Bi , Data Analytics Experience;
– Knowledge of functional testing;
– System testing;
– Integration testing;
– Regression testing;
– AWS: EMR, EC2, S3, Redshift;
– Bitbucket;
– Talend;
– Python Programming;
– PySpark or Spark;
For more information on this great opportunity, apply now