Analyst Developer (Oracle PL/SQL)

ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced provider of innovative Business Solutions seeks a self-driven & innovative Analyst Developer (Oracle / PLSQL) with an understanding of PHP and relational databases and strong Oracle PL/SQL to join its team. Your core focus will be developing and maintaining software that supports the company’s programs for key corporate clients. You must possess a relevant IT BSc. Degree/Diploma with at least 5 years’ proven experience developing high volume websites, experience with CMS, understand Object-Oriented design & coding with other skills including C#/C++ or Delphi and Web Services / SOAP. DUTIES: Receive specifications from the client team.

Write, test, and implement programs.

Source appropriate solutions to problems.

Resolve queries and bugs.

Record time and billing. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A BSc. Degree or relevant IT Diploma. Experience/Skills – A minimum of 5 years’ proven experience in developing high volume websites.

Experience with content management systems.

A strong understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding.

PHP.

Oracle PL/SQL.

SQL.

C# or C++ or Delphi (Object Orientated).

Web Services / SOAP. ATTRIBUTES: High performer.

Customer intimate.

Quality delivery.

Team player.

Mutual respect.

You have the ability to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently, and get the job done. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.