Consulting Business Analyst (Asset Management) CPT

Opportunity to become a revenue generator, how’s that for job stability?

Is this you?

In this diverse world of consulting you will no longer be an employee that just pulls a salary, you will be the company’s resource that their clients need and pay them for. This also means that you will get to work at various companies and gain invaluable exposure to various systems and processes while working with only the best asset managers in the industry.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Essentially, you’ll be performing the role of a Business Analyst but you’ll be consulting on various long term projects that are at a complexity level that those employed at the client don’t have the capacity or skills to take on themselves. It doesn’t get better than working in the investment industry which is what they pride themselves in servicing. And to make things even better, your role and exposure will change with each project you take on, no salary can top this valuable experience.

Where you’ll be doing it

The directors are hands on and have an entrepreneurial approach to business which means they strive to go beyond the norm to meet their clients’ needs. You will have the luxury of joining a small business where you are considered a business partner and not just a number. This is your opportunity to get into a management consulting firm where your office location is determined by the project you get to work on.

What you’ll need

Your solid 5 years business analysis skills are essential to them and due to them servicing the technical investment world, you will have to have gained experience in asset management to be able to have an impact on projects and to gain the respect of the clients you will be working with. It simply won’t be fair on you or the client if you don’t understand the operations and processes of an asset manager. A completed degree is essential as well as a professional certification/qualification as a BA is needed to make you successful and efficient in this role.

What you’ll get

That hard to find sense of self-worth. It’s a flat structure so everyone is down to earth and you will get to tap into some incredible expertise just by interacting with your colleagues. You’ll gain exposure to the best systems and processes out there while working with the best investment companies. You’ll be permanently employed and earn a market related salary as well as performance bonuses.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

