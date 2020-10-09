How continuous learning helps business to innovate

For businesses to remain competitive, they need to innovate, adapt, motivate and encourage their employees to expand their skill set and gain expertise.

At the core of this, employees need sufficient and continuous learning and training to contribute to the success of the organisation — a win-win for businesses and employees.

A Gallup poll indicates that disengaged employees cost the global economy $7-trillion in lost productivity each year. To address this concern, more organisations are showing support to their employees by offering learning and training opportunities that keep them engaged, feeling valued, and helping to grow their professional development, especially during the global pandemic.

“Businesses are evolving, and with the pandemic, there is an urgent need for them to address employee engagement that adds growth through learning and training,” says Michael Gullan, co-founder and CEO of G&G Advocacy. “Digital learning and online training are flexible and effective methods for employees choose to learn in their own time.

“In addition to being online, G&G Advocacy makes strong use of microlearning through our bespoke methodology called Content Capsules, which are specifically tailored to the needs of adult learners and helps to produce deeper, more effective learning experiences,” he adds.

Digital learning and training opportunities cater to time-strapped employees and challenge them to learn, improve and excel continuously. These digital learning and training opportunities also make it easier for employees to retain the information they learn, empowering them to integrate and implement their learnings, boosting employee performance and overall innovation in organisations.

He outlines three ways continuous learning can benefit employees and organisations:

* Stay relevant – Employees remain at the forefront of developments in their industry and beyond. By accessing digital learning and training opportunities, employees can diversify their skills, which will benefit their professional development.

* Build confidence – Employees feel a sense of accomplishment when completing learning and training programmes, which boosts their confidence. Their enhanced confidence makes it easier for them to apply the learnings, and it will also push them to step out of their comfort zones and embrace new opportunities within their organisation.

* Levels the playing field – By making digital learning and training opportunities available, organisations can also bridge the critical digital skills divide across the business. Each employee will be able to upskill themselves without the fear of being stereotyped, which can foster a positive attitude in the workplace and boost employee productivity.