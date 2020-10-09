Imperial Wanderers Stadium goes green

The Imperial Wanderers Stadium has partnered with Imperial and the SolarSaver Group to bring solar power to the multipurpose entertainment lifestyle venue through the installation of a customised 250kWp solar photovoltaic system.

The venue is one of the first stadiums in South Africa to go green. The partnership with Imperial and the SolarSaver Group has enabled the installation of this system at Imperial Wanderers Stadium, and will reduce grid reliance for the purposes of powering the 28 000 capacity stadium.

“This is a huge step towards reducing the stadium’s carbon footprint,” says stadium manager Cyril Martin. “The stadium now boasts three sources of power, namely grid, generator and solar energy, which produces enough energy to run the stadium, especially on big international match days and non-cricket events.

“This is in addition to the stadium’s existing world-class drainage infrastructure where all water, including rainwater, goes into a reservoir to ensure water is saved and re-used. The stadium seldom uses municipal water, if at all, and we always use borehole water for the grounds.”

The solar installation was completed by the SolarSaver Group in partnership with Imperial – the naming rights sponsor to the stadium and leading integrated market access and logistics provider. The SolarSaver Group was founded with a view to offering clients a solar solution that does not require any capital or financial guarantees, and runs the largest fleet of self-financed solar installations in Southern Africa.

“The partnership forms part of the stadium’s long-term strategic intent to go green,” says Central Gauteng Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright. “This means helping to protect the environment and sustain its natural resources for current and future generations. As stadium management, it is imperative to utilise more environmentally and ecologically friendly practices to sustain future generations. Everything we can do as society to help our country and planet, we must.

“It is our collective responsibility as sport and business to find innovative ways to protect our planet, and we are very proud of both the partnership with Imperial and the SolarSaver Group, and being the leading stadium in the country to explore this space.”