Intermediate C#/SQL Developer – Cape Town

This company just completed a 2 year digital transformation project and they are moving forward with newer, more cutting edge technologies and will be using .Net core 5 when it comes out.

They are a furniture company and own the entire production line which means developers are exposed to all systems such as manufacturing, sales and marketing.

The team is small and everyone is hands on, giving the successful candidate plenty of onus on their work and the freedom to be hands on with all aspects of the development life cycle.

Key Responsibilities

Ã‚Â· Build new features and systems

Ã‚Â· Maintain existing features and systems

Ã‚Â· Troubleshooting feature and system issues

Ã‚Â· Analyze business requirements and design software development solutions at a story level

Ã‚Â· Write effective and maintainable code according to the business requirements and business development coding standards

Requirements

Ã‚Â· Relevant degree or diploma

Ã‚Â· At least 3 years’ experience with the relevant skills

Ã‚Â· C#

Ã‚Â· MS-SQL

– Table design and construction

– Stored procedure development and troubleshooting

– SQL Scripting

Ã‚Â· Web Api development

– ASP.net

– .net core

– Entity Framework / Core

– LINQ

– Domain Driven Design methodology

Ã‚Â· Web application development

– ASP.net

– .net core

– MVC

– HTML

– CSS

– Javascript

– JQuery

Learn more/Apply for this position