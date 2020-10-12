FNB Connect records massive growth in data and voice usage

FNB Connect has revealed that its customers have used 40% more data and a 56% increase in voice minutes usage in the last 12 months.

In addition, the operator has recorded a 25% growth in true active customers, including a 36% growth in premium subscribers who earn more than R240 000 per year.

Bradwin Roper, CEO of FNB Connect, says: “The growing appeal of our offering is indicative of the value that users see in our service. Over the 12-month period, we have attracted more customers in relatively higher income brackets, and these are customers who typically spend more on telecommunications.

“More importantly, staying in touch with family and friends in the midst of a global pandemic within monthly budgets has been a priority for many consumers in recent months. As a result, we have seen more customers maximising our range of benefits which include free data, voice minutes and SMSs that qualifying FNB customers get on their respective transactional bank accounts linked to their eBucks reward level.”

At the start of 2020, FNB Connect reduced its data prices by up to 55%, where 1GB of data now costs R59 and later zero-rated transaction fees on prepaid airtime, voice, SMS and data bundle purchases for customers on the FNB App. FNB Connect also gave customers 1GB of free data valid for 30 days.