Junior Oracle Database Administrator

Oct 12, 2020

Our client within the IT space is looking for a candidate who:

  • You want to join an energetic, focused and dynamic team.
  • You have a can do attitude and a strong work ethic to prove it
  • Positive outlook on life
  • End user orientated/focused
  • Enjoy having fun at work
  • The primary focus of this position is to:
  • Setup and deploy database change scripts as requested from developers and third party vendors
  • Document the company’s database environment
  • Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)
  • Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO)
  • Configure Oracle/SQL Server monitoring utilities to minimize  false alarms
  • Monitor databases
  • Assist with performance tuning
  • Assist with configuring databases
  • Assist with installing databases

Minimum Requirements

  • Diploma in IT 
  • Good knowledge of Oracle 
  • Knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server databases will be beneficial
  • Basic knowledge of relational databases
  • 1-3 years DBA experience, previous development experience will be beneficial
  • Competencies required: good time management skills, detail orientation, good administrative skills, stress tolerance, analytical abilities

