Junior Oracle Database Administrator

Our client within the IT space is looking for a candidate who:
- You want to join an energetic, focused and dynamic team.
- You have a can do attitude and a strong work ethic to prove it
- Positive outlook on life
- End user orientated/focused
- Enjoy having fun at work
- The primary focus of this position is to:
- Setup and deploy database change scripts as requested from developers and third party vendors
- Document the company’s database environment
- Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)
- Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO)
- Configure Oracle/SQL Server monitoring utilities to minimize false alarms
- Monitor databases
- Assist with performance tuning
- Assist with configuring databases
- Assist with installing databases
Minimum Requirements
- Diploma in IT
- Good knowledge of Oracle
- Knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server databases will be beneficial
- Basic knowledge of relational databases
- 1-3 years DBA experience, previous development experience will be beneficial
- Competencies required: good time management skills, detail orientation, good administrative skills, stress tolerance, analytical abilities