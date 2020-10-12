Junior Oracle Database Administrator

Our client within the IT space is looking for a candidate who:

You want to join an energetic, focused and dynamic team.

You have a can do attitude and a strong work ethic to prove it

Positive outlook on life

End user orientated/focused

Enjoy having fun at work

The primary focus of this position is to:

Setup and deploy database change scripts as requested from developers and third party vendors

Document the company’s database environment

Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)

Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO)

Configure Oracle/SQL Server monitoring utilities to minimize false alarms

Monitor databases

Assist with performance tuning

Assist with configuring databases

Assist with installing databases

Minimum Requirements

Diploma in IT

Good knowledge of Oracle

Knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server databases will be beneficial

Basic knowledge of relational databases

1-3 years DBA experience, previous development experience will be beneficial

Competencies required: good time management skills, detail orientation, good administrative skills, stress tolerance, analytical abilities

