Remedy Systems Engineer / Developer

Position Purpose:To assist the Team Lead in the IT Tools Team with support, engineering and administration of all common software application tools used by IT. The candidate will be responsible for providing engineering and administration on the Incident Management system as well as on the Software Development Lifecycle tools. The candidate will be part of a team of engineers and administrators, supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the enterprise.Qualifications:Essential:

Grade 12

Industry Certification: BMC Certified Developer: AR System

Industry Certification: BMC Certified Administrator: AR System

Desirable:

Industry Certification: BMC Certified Administrator: BMC Atrium CMDB

Experience:Essential:

Extensive Experience providing Remedy System administration services (5-10 years)

Experience managing Remedy development activities and proficiency in applying the SDLC and DevOps principles (3-5 years)

Experience supporting large user enterprise environments (3-5 years)

Experience implementing large scale Remedy-based ITSM solutions (3-5 years)

Prior Remedy development experience (3-5 years)

Desirable:

Solid working experience with SDLC Tools (3-5 years)

Experience with Atlassian Stack (Jira, Jenkins, Portfolio, Bitbucket, SonarQube, Apache Maven) (3-5 years)

Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting (3-5 years)

Experience in a cloud based environment (3-5 years)

Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall (3-5 years)

Experience in documenting environment and processes (3-5 years)

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

