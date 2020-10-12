Senior iOS Developer – Cape Town – up to R780k PA

Marker leader in the financial services industry, who are driven by purpose, guided by their aspirations and live by their value to change the local and African markets across many sectors, by creating opportunities for their customers.

You will become a part of an integral Agile squad, that will service new features of the App. Be adept with Objective-C and convert older Objective-C code to Swift.

The role involves some maintenance and enhancements of existing features; you will also be required to write new features using Swift language.

If you are interested in being part of an organisation who look after their people, as well as the planet as a Senior iOS Developer – APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, Software Engineering, Information Systems or equivalent

– 5-8 years’ experience on Native iOS development using XCode

– Design, develop with Swift or Objective for mobile applications

– Design patter deep understanding

– Strong experience in iOS development frameworks (API, testing and deployment)

– Unit testing experience

– Experience with iOS SDK

– Agile methodology experience

– Passion for delivering high quality pr5oducts that meet business requirements

– Contributing to a team culture that value4s quality and innovation

Technologies Required:

– IOS

– Swift

– Native iOS development using XCode

– Design

– Develop with Swift or Objective for mobile applications

– Design pattern

– iOS development frameworks

– API

– Testing

– Deployment

– Unit testing

– iOS SDK

– Agile methodology

Reference Number for this position is KH50650 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary up to R780k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kayleigh on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

