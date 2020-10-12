Systems Engineer II (Remedy & SDLC Tools)

Position Purpose:To assist the Team Lead in the IT Tools Team with support, engineering and administration of all common software application tools used by IT. The candidate will be responsible for providing engineering and administration on the Incident Management system as well as on the Software Development Lifecycle tools. The candidate will be part of a team of engineers and administrators, supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the enterprise.Qualifications:Essential:
- Grade 12
- Industry Certification: BMC Certified Developer: AR System
- Industry Certification: BMC Certified Administrator: AR System
Desirable:
- Industry Certification: BMC Certified Administrator: BMC Atrium CMDB
Experience:Essential:
- Extensive Experience providing Remedy System administration services (5-10 years)
- Experience managing Remedy development activities and proficiency in applying the SDLC and DevOps principles (3-5 years)
- Experience supporting large user enterprise environments (3-5 years)
- Experience implementing large scale Remedy-based ITSM solutions (3-5 years)
- Prior Remedy development experience (3-5 years)
Desirable:
- Solid working experience with SDLC Tools (3-5 years)
- Experience with Atlassian Stack (Jira, Jenkins, Portfolio, Bitbucket, SonarQube, Apache Maven) (3-5 years)
- Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting (3-5 years)
- Experience in a cloud based environment (3-5 years)
- Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall (3-5 years)
- Experience in documenting environment and processes (3-5 years)
Job objectives:
|To assist the Team Lead in the IT Tools Team with support, engineering and administration of all common software application tools used by IT. The candidate will be responsible for providing engineering and administration on the Incident Management system as well as on the Software Development Lifecycle tools. The candidate will be part of a team of engineers and administrators, supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the enterprise.
To assist with the administration and support of BMC Remedy Helix
To implement and maintain Software Development Lifecycle tools (SDLC).
To assist with the administration and support of Atlassian Jira
Knowledge & Skills:Knowledge:Essential:
- Excellent BMC Remedy product knowledge (5-10 years)
- Understanding of designing and developing Remedy for multi-tiered user support including Service Desk and IT Operations (3-5 years)