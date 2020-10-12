Systems Engineer II (Remedy & SDLC Tools)

To assist the Team Lead in the IT Tools Team with support, engineering and administration of all common software application tools used by IT. The candidate will be responsible for providing engineering and administration on the Incident Management system as well as on the Software Development Lifecycle tools. The candidate will be part of a team of engineers and administrators, supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the enterprise.

To assist with the administration and support of BMC Remedy Helix Responsible for supporting the Service Management System (Remedy) upgrades, change requests, improvements, fixes and overall structure and operations, under task-based, SDLC and Agile methods.

Day-to-day responsibilities include managing overall structure and content of the system. *Perform change assessments, attend change control boards, provide or perform required change documentation and procedures.

Review, clean-up user and system accounts as well as other system metadata.

Manage user permissions.

Present improvement ideas, analyse requests for change, draft and update system design documentation, understand and implement approved system change requests under change guidance, interface with users, support testing, and provide demos of the changes incorporated.

Plan installation, upgrades, configuration, development and testing of BMC Remedy Helix *Test and evaluate enhancement and modification of the Remedy Helix system

Support internal and external teams with Remedy Helix integration

Develop customised workflows in accordance to customer and project needs

Assist in the creationupdating of Remedy Helix documentation To implement and maintain Software Development Lifecycle tools (SDLC). Adopt, customise and implement industry standard DevOps policies and DevOps procedures.

Resolve Incidents and fulfil Service Requests using a service management ticket queue and Change Management processes.

Configure and maintain full stack SDLC systems and software

Assist in the design, development, implementation, testing and/or modification of computing systems, and associated SDLC tools.

Follow and implement security policies.

Create technical specifications and/or support documentation for tools support activity and related products or services.

Interact and collaborate with other internal IT technical teams or external vendors in resolution or restoration of service as necessary. To assist with the administration and support of Atlassian Jira Gather input from stakeholders on current, intended, and potential use of Jira and related tools

Assess current usage across functional teams and identify areas to streamline or enhance

Develop workflows, customisation, and integration with plug-ins and other tools to streamline day-to-day use

Document systems, processes, and decisions within Jira and related tools

Configure projects, boards, tasks/issues, and permissions for current and future use