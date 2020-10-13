Front-end Developer (E-commerce)R600K -R800KStellenboschLooking for a front-end focused web engineer to join a growing digital team ata leader in the E-commerce industry, building innovative digital projects. You will be reporting to the Head of Engineering.This is a senior position, so there is expected of you to hit the ground running, producing solid high-qualitycode from the day one. Ideally, you will have at least five + years experience.Technical Requirements:
- Advanced knowledge of JavaScript, TypeScript, as well as JS libraries and frameworks
such as React, Angular, Vue.js or similar.
- Solid experience and understanding of scripting and markup languages.
- Experience working with APIs.
- Must have the ability to write clean code and be able to work from existing code and
frameworks.
- Must reliably implement code edits and identify and fix errors.
- Solid understanding of web design, navigation, usability best practices, and SEO best
practices.
- Fluent in both Afrikaans and English.
What is expected of you:
- You are honest and diligent
- You have a strong urge to create and build things
- You’re curious and keep up to date with the latest frameworks and tools
- You recognise code as a craft
- You take pride in your work and get things done (not 98% done)
- You are a proactive problem solver
Please apply online.