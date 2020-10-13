Front-end Developer (E-commerce)

Front-end Developer (E-commerce)R600K -R800KStellenboschLooking for a front-end focused web engineer to join a growing digital team ata leader in the E-commerce industry, building innovative digital projects. You will be reporting to the Head of Engineering.This is a senior position, so there is expected of you to hit the ground running, producing solid high-qualitycode from the day one. Ideally, you will have at least five + years experience.Technical Requirements:

Advanced knowledge of JavaScript, TypeScript, as well as JS libraries and frameworks

such as React, Angular, Vue.js or similar. Solid experience and understanding of scripting and markup languages.

Experience working with APIs.

Must have the ability to write clean code and be able to work from existing code and

frameworks. Must reliably implement code edits and identify and fix errors.

Solid understanding of web design, navigation, usability best practices, and SEO best

practices. Fluent in both Afrikaans and English.

What is expected of you:

You are honest and diligent

You have a strong urge to create and build things

You’re curious and keep up to date with the latest frameworks and tools

You recognise code as a craft

You take pride in your work and get things done (not 98% done)

You are a proactive problem solver

