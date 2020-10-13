Front-end Developer (E-commerce)

Front-end Developer (E-commerce)R600K -R800KStellenboschLooking for a front-end focused web engineer to join a growing digital team ata leader in the E-commerce industry, building innovative digital projects. You will be reporting to the Head of Engineering.This is a senior position, so there is expected of you to hit the ground running, producing solid high-qualitycode from the day one. Ideally, you will have at least five + years experience.Technical Requirements: 

  • Advanced knowledge of JavaScript, TypeScript, as well as JS libraries and frameworks
    such as React, Angular, Vue.js or similar.

  • Solid experience and understanding of scripting and markup languages.

  • Experience working with APIs.

  • Must have the ability to write clean code and be able to work from existing code and
    frameworks.

  • Must reliably implement code edits and identify and fix errors.

  • Solid understanding of web design, navigation, usability best practices, and SEO best
    practices.

  • Fluent in both Afrikaans and English.

What is expected of you:

  • You are honest and diligent

  • You have a strong urge to create and build things

  • You’re curious and keep up to date with the latest frameworks and tools

  • You recognise code as a craft

  • You take pride in your work and get things done (not 98% done)

  • You are a proactive problem solver

