Fujitsu wants to be a trusted innovator

Kathy Gibson is at Fujitsu ActivateNow – Innovation is important to Fujitsu’s identity, and this has stood the company in good stead in 2020.

Hidenori Furuta, chief technology officer, points out that Fujitsu recently celebrated its 85th anniversary. “During that time, it has undergone many changes, transforming from a telecommunications company to an IT

Company and how to a digital transformation company. Technology innovation has always remained at the core of our identity.”

With the unprecedented changes the world has experiences this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Furuta believes that innovations like artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, big data and others are more important than ever.

But in a world where digital innovation has become so important, customers need to know they can trust their technology provider.

“Under these circumstances, it is important for a company to define its purpose and goal,” Furuta says. “I believe the purpose and vision serves as a compass to guide a company’s direction and provides a link between business and social goals.”

Fujitsu’s purpose, he adds, it to make the world more sustainable by building trust. “All of our business activities are focused on achieving this purpose.

“In the new normal, we continue to accelerate innovation. Co-creation is our purpose. We are working to create a sustainable digital world by being a digital partner.

“We are committed to overcome global social challenges, to make a more sustainable and prosperous future for us all.”