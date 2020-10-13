.NET Developer

Mid-level C# .NET Developer

Based in Cape Town, this software development company develops systems used across 30 countries world-wide by private and public companies to help integrate land registries.

These fully scalable solutions help curb corruption across the mining, farming, development sector and are dominating the market, with a team of highly analytical, passionate developers to back the growth.

Think you’re up for a new challenge?

Role & Responsibilities

You would join an established and engaging team that has embarked on an exciting journey of developing Web-based APIs to deliver our product, which is then consumed by the client-side modules we are building using Angular 2.

We are looking for smart people who can get things done, to work in a team within a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to extending & maintaining our software. We offer a diverse, challenging, engaging and informative environment, as a platform for significantly improving your development skills.

Skills & Qualifications

Software design & implementation using OOP techniques

Application development within the web environment

ASP.Net and C#/VB.Net [legacy code maintained in VB.Net]

Structured Query Language

Working knowledge of HTML & CSS

Working knowledge of JavaScript (Knockout/Angular/jQuery are advantageous)

Working in a Scrum team on large enterprise systems

Visual Studio 2010 or later

MS SQL Server 2008R2 or later

IIS 6 or later.

Benefits

Performance bonus

The best coffee, pop up cafe on premise

No dress code

Smart team of developers

DevDaze

Hackspace

Internet allowance

Please note that interviews are taking place via Google Hangouts during lock-down.

If you would like to find out more about this opportunity, send your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] to be considered.

