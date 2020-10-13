OKI MEITA partners with Intellistor

OKI Europe has appointed Intellistor as one of its official distributors of OKI for Label printing solutions in South Africa.

“We are pleased to add the OKI Pro10xx range to the Intellistor portfolio,” says Jacques Roux, sales and marketing manager at Intellistor. “This value-added product strengthens our position as the leading supplier in the on-demand digital colour labelling industry.

“We are confident that the OKI Pro1050 model can add value to the industry, in particular, the OKI Pro1050 has the functionality and luxury of printing in five colours (C,M,Y,K and White) all encompassed in one compact product.

“By combining the OKI Pro10xx range with Intellistor’s blank label conversion services, we provide a complete and well-rounded solution which we believe will be of great value to our channel,” he adds.

“The South African market presents a very strong opportunity for OKI,” says Mathias Militzer, vice-president: MEITA at OKI. “The partnership with Intellistor will set a new milestone. This step forward is demonstrating our commitment to the country by working even closer with leading South African companies.

“With this we are combining the strengths of Intellistor as one of our official partners and value-added distributors with the global brand of OKI and our leadership in providing labelling printing solutions to different vertical markets.”