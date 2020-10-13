Senior Solutions Architect

Our Client is a well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell, They are known throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

They are currently looking for a Solutions Architecture with SOLID Digital Media & Advertising experience.

Minimum Qualification and Experience Required:

– 7 – 10 years Working experience within the IT industry.

– 5 – 10 years Experience with Campaign Management, Data Management Platforms, Demand Side Platforms, and Customer Data Platforms.

– 5+ years experience in architecting Advertising Technology programs with understanding of the Marketing Technology world in the context of personalisation – preferably Google platform (Big Query, SA360, DV360, Google Campaign)

– 5 years experience with MDM (Master Data Management) and Big Data

– 3 years of Proficiency in marketing automation systems (SAP Marketing Cloud, Google DoubleClick/DV360, SA360, and GA) and integrating those systems with other technologies – desirable

– 5+ years Worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP

– 5+ Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

– 2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team

– Experience using RDBMS as well as NoSQL databases

