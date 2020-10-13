We are looking for an experienced Systems Analyst to join our Cape Town based team for an initial contract. If you’re interested and ready for your next opportunity; please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: high Intermediate to Senior (about 8 years)
Location: Cape Town
Contract position
– Systems Analysis and Data Analysis experience
– SQL experience
– Draw up Functional Specs
– We need someone to analyse existing Systems and create documents for the Developers; someone who can be the go-between between Business and IT
– Ideally someone with Financial Services or Insurance experience
We need someone who can add value in this role; if this is you, please let us know