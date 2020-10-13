Systems Analyst

Oct 13, 2020

We are looking for an experienced Systems Analyst to join our Cape Town based team for an initial contract. If you’re interested and ready for your next opportunity; please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: high Intermediate to Senior (about 8 years)
Location: Cape Town
Contract position

– Systems Analysis and Data Analysis experience
– SQL experience
– Draw up Functional Specs
– We need someone to analyse existing Systems and create documents for the Developers; someone who can be the go-between between Business and IT
– Ideally someone with Financial Services or Insurance experience

We need someone who can add value in this role; if this is you, please let us know

