Systems Analyst

We are looking for an experienced Systems Analyst to join our Cape Town based team for an initial contract. If you’re interested and ready for your next opportunity; please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: high Intermediate to Senior (about 8 years)

Location: Cape Town

Contract position

– Systems Analysis and Data Analysis experience

– SQL experience

– Draw up Functional Specs

– We need someone to analyse existing Systems and create documents for the Developers; someone who can be the go-between between Business and IT

– Ideally someone with Financial Services or Insurance experience

We need someone who can add value in this role; if this is you, please let us know

Learn more/Apply for this position