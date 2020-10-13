Systems Engineer

Job Advert Summary
A current Microsoft and/or Linux qualification
At least 5 years’ experience in an IT operations environment
Experience in Exchange 2016 in a Clustered Environment
Windows Server 2008 R2 – Windows server 2019
Experience in Terminal Services / Remote Desktop Services
Experience in the deployment implementation, managing and monitoring of Linux environments.
Experience in design, implementation, managing and monitoring of Microsoft Active Directory in an Enterprise environment
Experience in management of Microsoft Office365 at an advanced level
Experience in design, implementation, managing and monitoring of Azure systems
Experience in design, implementation, managing and monitoring of Microsoft Hyper-V and VMWare High Availability Clusters
Knowledge of network infrastructure, Intel based servers and Microsoft Back-office applications
Sound knowledge of disaster recovery methodologies for the above
In depth knowledge of performance analysis on Microsoft and Linux based servers Independent decision-making abilities
Sound interpersonal relations and liaison skills
Ability to function well under pressure
The ability to communicate effectively at all levels of the organisation, internally and externally Analytical and problem solving abilities
Planning and organising skills
Manage and maintain a sound client relationship Knowledge of Veeam Backup and Replication technologies will be beneficial
Knowledge of System Centre Virtual Machine Manager, and System Centre
Solarwinds monitoring for Networks, Servers and Applications would be beneficial
Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager skill will be beneficial
Knowledge and understanding to storage area networksKey OutputsImplementation and management of Intel servers as per set standards
Schedule and maintain data backups
Disaster recovery, mail flow and performance monitoring in an enterprise environment Implement and maintain change control process
Implement and maintain security measures
Research and proposal of new technologies
Implementation of best practices within the environment
Strong documentation surrounding Disaster Recovery, planning and implementation
Strong understanding of cloud-based services and infrastructure
Strong understanding of high availability and load balancing across different technologiesOther InformationCandidates, who are interested in applying for this position, can apply directly at https://mediclinic.erecruit.co.za
Please ensure that your profile is complete and up to date with the latest information, before applying.
For any online support, please contact the Mediclinic Career Centre at [Phone Number Removed];.