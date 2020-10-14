Business Analyst

We haven’t had a position like this available for the last two years! This is a great opportunity for you to become part of the Head Office team as a Business Analyst.

Could this be for you?

You will enjoy working in this environment if you are a professional who thrives in the proactive involvement of projects from inception to completion. You can see the bigger picture and break it down into smaller key components. Your strengths lie within problem solving and the way you think about concepts. 8 to 5 is not really your way of working, you are committed to meeting deliverables. You envision a career in which you play an active role in an innovative and growing company.

As a Business Analyst, what do you do?

You take accountability for solutions development, your key to success is applying agile methodologies. You will process and maintain solutions documentation. You get to build and maintain strong client relationships.

*Full Job Description on request.

Must Have:

– Grade 12 Certificate or equivalent N3

– IT related qualification

– Retail experience

– 2-5 years’ experience in a similar role

– SDLC experience and knowledge

– Project management experience (full cycle)

– Documentation skills

– Agile Methodology experience

– Driver’s License & Passport – availability to travel when required

Nice to Have:

– Accounting knowledge

– MS SQL

You should know:

This is a majority remote work position. You might be required to meet and travel to clients.

Please Note: Preference will be given to suitably qualified candidates who meet our employment equity goals.

We endeavour to respond to each applicant individually, should you not hear from us within a period of 14 working days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Wishing you well with you career endeavours.

