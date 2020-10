Developer – JavaScript

Developer – JavaScript (Parvana)About the Client: Responsibilities:

Assisting with the development of our client’s new and exciting tech platform.

Working with team members in an Agile environment to meet required deadlines.

Participating in sprints at the end of every week.

Qualifications:

Relevant qualification.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant development experience.

Strong experience using JavaScript / React / Redux.

Experience working in an Agile environment.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

