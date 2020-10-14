Developer – JavaScript

Developer – JavaScript (Parvana)About the Client: Responsibilities:

Assisting with the development of our clientâ€™s new and exciting tech platform.

Working with team members in an Agile environment to meet required deadlines.

Participating in sprints at the end of every week.

Qualifications:

Relevant qualification.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant development experience.

Strong experience using JavaScript / React / Redux.

Experience working in an Agile environment.

